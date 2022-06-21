WHITE SALMON — The Washington Department of Ecology recently notified the City of White Salmon that the municipal water system violated several drinking water standards.
Public Works foreman Jeff Cooper suggested that installation of a Y-strainer, which is used to filter sediment, was done incorrectly, causing air to be sent into the city’s SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, giving off a false read.
The city notified residents that the SCADA system recorded drops in chlorine levels twice in March, once for 18 minutes and another for five minutes.
On March 4, the city brought back online the water treatment plant, which had been shut off due to turbidity in Buck Creek.
When the public works crew flushed the water main before bringing the plant back online, the SCADA system recorded good levels of chlorine. “The chlorine analyzer had an air bubble and could not read the correct chlorine level. It took 18 minutes for the air bubble to move through the analyzer, which at that time it was able to read the proper chlorine levels,” the notice said.
Cooper said the public works crew replumbed everything at the problem area. The city will need to order more parts, he said. Public works also had Coburn Electric look into the issue and replace cables to resolve the issue, the notice said.
On March 10, the chlorine analyzer failed to read any level of chlorine in the water.
The notice advised that residents do not need to boil water or take any corrective actions.
Tests taken during the same time period did not indicate the presence of bacteria in the water, the notice said.
The full notice can be found on the city's website.
Commented