Skamania and Klickitat county seniors can apply to receive assistance to pay their energy bills through local events held in an ongoing partnership with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) and the Skamania and Klickitat County Senior Services.
WAGAP staff will hold in-person visits to local senior meal sites to help seniors apply for assistance with energy, water, and weatherization needs. Senior Services staff will also help seniors with PUD and water discounts at the same time.
Dates, times, and locations for energy assistance support for seniors include:
• Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lyle Lions’ Club, Fifth Street, Lyle
• Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Building, 501 NE Washington St., White Salmon
• Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klickitat Co. PUD, 1313 S Columbus, Goldendale
• Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Skamania Co. Senior Services, 710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
• Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Skamania Co. Senior Services
• Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Building, White Salmon
• Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klickitat Co. PUD, Goldendale
Applicants must provide the following documentation:
• ID For all adults in the household
• Social Security cards for ALL household members (including children)
• Proof of current monthly income (check stubs, award letters, bank statements, etc.)
• Copy of most recent heating bill
• Copy of most recent PUD bill.
All other residents in need of assistance in Skamania and Klickitat counties are able to request an appointment to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Low-income residents are asked to call 509-493-2662 ext. 202 or 800-755-1192 ext. 202. For Wishram and Goldendale residents, dial extension 369.
Callers will be prompted to leave a message including their name, the phone number they can be reached at, and the community where they reside. The message should also indicate if they are a senior aged 60 or older. Names will be added to a waitlist for a return call to schedule an appointment.
In an effort to keep the process streamlined, WAGAP requests that each household leave only one message unless there is a change in their contact information.
“Calls are returned in the order received,” said Jan Pearo, energy assistance director for WAGAP, who handles the LIHEAP applications. “It’s important to speak clearly, leave accurate contact information, and know that we will get back to you as soon as we are able.”
The LIHEAP program is provided by the Washington State Department of Commerce. It covers all types of heating, including propane, electric, gas, oil, coal, and wood. To qualify, participants must earn less than 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).
For all qualified participants, the benefit amount will be based on their household income and records of the past twelve months of heating costs. To learn more about Energy Assistance and other WAGAP programs, visit www.wagap.org/programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.