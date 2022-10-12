Skamania and Klickitat county seniors can apply to receive assistance to pay their energy bills through local events held in an ongoing partnership with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) and the Skamania and Klickitat County Senior Services.

WAGAP staff will hold in-person visits to local senior meal sites to help seniors apply for assistance with energy, water, and weatherization needs. Senior Services staff will also help seniors with PUD and water discounts at the same time.