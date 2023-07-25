The Dalles City Park will be hosting National Night Out at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. With food and face painting, everyone is invited to come, chat with local first responders and tour the equipment used to keep the community safe.
As an annual community-building campaign, National Night Out aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Members of The Dalles Police Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, the Oregon State Police, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard will on hand to answer questions and talk about careers for those who may be considering a career as a first responder. Attendees are invited to bring discussion ideas and questions.
Other regional partners may also be featured.
Lyle Fire raises money to purchase new Tender
Lyle Fire and Rescue District 4 is currently raising money to purchase a used water-carrying vehicle known as a “Tender.” The current Tender, No. 405, is 39 years old and needs to be replaced. It has been instrumental in putting out many fires through the region, but currently has over 500,000 miles on it, is difficult to drive with a 16-speed manual transmission, and it struggles to get up and down hills in the Gorge.
The total cost of a new Tender will be about $90,000. With $35,000 coming out of the department’s savings, they will have to take a $55,000 loan to cover the rest.
In order to avoid taking out the loan, Lyle Fire is hoping to raise money from community members who are willing to give. Cash is accepted and checks can be made out to Lyle Fire #4 or KCFPD#4 and mailed to PO Box 63, Lyle, WA, 98635. No amount is too small, and donors will receive a receipt for their tax-deductible donation.
