The Dalles City Park will be hosting National Night Out at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1. With food and face painting, everyone is invited to come, chat with local first responders and tour the equipment used to keep the community safe.

As an annual community-building campaign, National Night Out aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Members of The Dalles Police Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, the Oregon State Police, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard will on hand to answer questions and talk about careers for those who may be considering a career as a first responder. Attendees are invited to bring discussion ideas and questions.