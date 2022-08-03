Dufur pool 2022

The Dufur pool re-opened this spring after getting resurfaced.

 Alana Lackner photo

This spring, the Dufur public pool received a makeover after being resurfaced in a year and a half long project by the Dufur Recreation District (DRD), which received a grant of $181,536 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s (OPRD) local government grant program for the project.

A government entity, the DRD was established in 1956 with the purpose of operating, maintaining and preserving the Dufur City Park, which houses the pool. According to a committee presentation to the OPRD local government grants advisory by the DRD, Mid-Columbia Economic Development (MCEDD) and the Wasco County Economic Development Commission (ECD), the resurfacing project is the first part of a 2019 update to a 2009 DRD Strategic Plan.