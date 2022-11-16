HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn began with an exciting update at the Oct. 26 Hood River County School District school board meeting: The potential for electric buses and necessary infrastructure in the next few years.

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn

The New Building Institute is applying to the U.S. Department of Energy for the grant. If the grant is awarded, it would provide two electric school buses, requisite infrastructure and energy storage capacity to create a micro-grid resilience hub in the mid valley, potentially at Wy’east Middle School.