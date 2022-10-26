SKAMANIA COUNTY — Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking information on a fatal collision that occurred Oct. 15 near the Dog Mountain trailhead in Skamania County.
According to WSP, at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 15, a commercial vehicle versus passenger car fatality collision occurred on eastbound State Route 14 at milepost 54. The collision began when a red passenger vehicle attempted to pass the commercial vehicle. A westbound passenger vehicle was forced to the right shoulder to avoid hitting the red passing vehicle head-on. The westbound vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline, and was struck by the commercial vehicle in the eastbound lane. Both the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle caught fire. The driver of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
