In the next few years, The Dalles will have a new and important tool for mental health in the form of a Crisis Resolution Center, which will provide services for those experiencing mental health crises in the Gorge.

Wasco Sheriff Lane MaGill

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill is one of the spearheads of the project, serving as one of the co-coordinators of the Columbia Gorge Crisis Resolution Center Advisory Council. Magill has had a longstanding interest in improving mental health resources in the Gorge, having worked on it from the time he became chief deputy 13 years ago.