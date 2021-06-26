Firefighters responded to three fires Friday morning, June 25, 2021, burning adjacent to Interstate 84 near Rowena, and while working to put these fires out two additional starts were discovered along the freeway. These fires, named the Milepost 78 Fire, burned grass, brush and timber primarily within Mayer State Park protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).
The three larger fires burned approximately seven acres between I-84 and the railroad tracks, the other two fires were limited to a “spot.” When resources arrived the fire was running, spotting and torching with 8-10 foot flame lengths at the head of the fire. This fire behavior was mitigated by numerous water drops from Fire Boss aircraft. Moderating fire behavior with the water drops allowed firefighters on the ground to engage the fire and begin fire line construction.
In addition to the two Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Boss aircraft, a Type 1 helicopter on loan from the S-503 Fire, and an air attack platform from Central Oregon Fire Management Services engaged in the fire suppression effort. The fire was managed in Unified Command between Oregon Department of Forestry and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
“The Fire Bosses were critical for keeping the fires north of the highway and protecting numerous structures in Rowena,” said Rick Fletcher, Incident Commander for ODF.
Friday night, the fire was 20% contained with fire line nearly complete around the perimeter. Overnight Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue provided patrols to ensure the fire did not move outside the fire line. On Saturday, two engines, one crew, one faller, and overhead we anticipated to be working to secure the fire.
Evacuation information is available from the Wasco County Sheriff on their facebook page: www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff. One westbound lane of the freeway remains closed due to firefighting activity. Drivers should use caution in the area due to heavy congestion.
Two contract hand crews, an ODF crew, engines and overhead from Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, BLM Prineville, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Oregon Department of Transportation were involved in suppression of the fire and ensuring public safety. Fire departments across the Columbia Gorge also provided resources to the fire fighting effort, working to protect their community. These departments include Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dufur, Mosier, Dallesport, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Westside, Wy’East and Parkdale.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Regulated-Use Closure is in effect for the Oregon Department of Forestry. Mowing of dried grass and chainsaw use is restricted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Additional restrictions can be found at www.odfcentraloregon.com.
