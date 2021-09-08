THE DALLES — North Wasco County School District 21 has appointed Stephanie Bowen as director of communications and community engagement, according to a press release from the district. A new position, Bowen will be facilitating communications to keep staff, parents, media and the general public informed, in addition to helping the district “build and cultivate community relationships.”
Bowen lives in The Dalles and is a graduate of The Dalles High School. She brings with her a long history of community engagement in the Gorge area, including nearly a decade with Mid-Columbia Medical Center, where she has served as the community benefit and public relations manager, as well as the organization’s public information officer. Bowen holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Walden University.
Bowen also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and for Wasco County 4-H.
“This is the community that raised me and I am thrilled to have the opportunity now, as an adult, to be a part of the growth, development, and success of its future — our youth” she said. Bowen will begin mid-September.
“I am beyond excited to have found someone of Stephanie’s caliber who brings both a high-quality skill set in communications and outreach while simultaneously homegrown in the community, which is an added bonus. I look forward to having Stephanie join the D21 team,” said District Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Bernal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.