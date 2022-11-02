Members of the Oregon REALTORS have honored local Realtor and community leader Nan Wimmers with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award, one of the highest granted by the association.

The Oregon REALTORS Distinguished Service Award was established in 1993 to recognize outstanding service and contributions to the association for at least 10 years, said a press release. Criteria for the award includes service in areas such as committee membership, committee leadership, and service as a state director, officer, or NAR director.