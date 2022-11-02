Members of the Oregon REALTORS have honored local Realtor and community leader Nan Wimmers with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award, one of the highest granted by the association.
The Oregon REALTORS Distinguished Service Award was established in 1993 to recognize outstanding service and contributions to the association for at least 10 years, said a press release. Criteria for the award includes service in areas such as committee membership, committee leadership, and service as a state director, officer, or NAR director.
Wimmers is a member of the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS and the owner and Principal Broker of Columbia Gorge Real Estate. She has been a Realtor for more than 25 years.
Wimmers has served in multiple volunteer positions for Oregon REALTORS since 2010, including District 6 vice president from 2012-2016 and president of Oregon REALTORS in 2019. She was named the Mid-Columbia Association of REALTORS Realtor of the Year in 2014 and was honored as the state Realtor of the Year in 2016.
In addition to her monumental Realtor volunteer service, Wimmers is heavily active in her local community. She has served organizations including Meals on Wheels, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, the Wasco County Economic Development Commission, Home At Last Humane Society, and The Dalles City Planning Commission.
Wimmers was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Oregon REALTORS Distinguished Service Award by a committee of her peers based on her outstanding legacy of work in her local, state, and national Realtor communities and civic engagement.
