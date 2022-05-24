Hood River County School District’s new family engagement specialists, Migrant Program Director Patricia Ortega Cooper and Director of Communications Stephanie Hoppe organized the first Colors of the Gorge event at Westside Elementary School on May 14 — moved from its original Jackson Park location due to rain.
Families gathered in the Westside cafeteria and outside in the covered play area to browse each of the district’s school booths — some with activity or games — as well as enjoy food provided by Taqueria Los Hermanos and Empanadas Maria Elba, and listen to music by the Wy’east Middle School band (led by music teacher Dylan Norcross), Night Farmers (whose drummer, Susan McCourt, is also a Wy’east teacher) and Los Amigos de la Sierra.
The goal of the district-wide event was to connect families to community resources and neighborhood schools; another all-district event is slated for September, and will be geared towards welcoming students back to school.
Family engagement specialists are new to the district’s elementary schools this year, said Westside Family Engagement Specialist Sarai Benavides, and the program is evolving. Colors of the Gorge was a way to “bring the community back together and get families and students involved,” she said. “We are a community — you may go to May Street, Mid Valley, Westside, Parkdale or Cascade Locks, but we’re all a part of the same school district.”
Family engagement specialists are also a crucial link for families who don’t speak English as a first language, as they assist with accessing school and community information, and help all feel welcome and engaged in their respective schools.
“We don’t want families to fall through the cracks,” Benavides said.
