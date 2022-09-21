THE DALLES — Multiple members of the community voiced concerns about the potential adoption of the Employment Buildable Lands Inventory (BLI) at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 12.

A BLI serves to show the development capacity of land within a city’s urban growth boundary (UGB), meaning it is a measurement of how much land the city has available to be built upon and used for employment expansion in the next 20 years. The city has been working on the BLI since 2019, according to Interim Community Development Director Joshua Chandler.