HR Circles of Care HRVAC.JPG

HRVAC will host an informational meeting on Aug. 24 for those interested in learning about Circles of Care, a program under the umbrella of HRVAC and Age+ that matches volunteers with older adults in need of assistance.

 Trisha Walker file photo

HOOD RIVER — Volunteers in Action is back with a new name and location, but its mission is the same: To assist seniors in remaining at home for as long as possible.

Originally a program of Providence Hood River, VIA is now called Circles of Care-Hood River and is under the umbrella of the Hood River Valley Adult Center and Age+. It’s based at the adult center, 2010 Sterling Place.

HR Circles of Care logo