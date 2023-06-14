Central Gorge Master Gardeners tool library

Master Gardeners Leanne Hogie and Anne Gehrig deliver tools to Rachael Fox, Hood River County Library executive director. Gardening tools are available for loan as part of the library’s Library of Things. 

 Lou Gehrig photo

HOOD RIVER — Maybe you’re new to gardening and don’t have a lot of tools. Maybe you want to try out a specific tool before you buy it. Or maybe you need a special tool for a certain job, but you’d use it so rarely it’s not worth the storage space required to keep it.

If so, you’ll want to “check out” the new gardening tools Central Gorge Master Gardeners have added to the Library of Things at the Hood River County Library.

Central Gorge Master Gardeners tool library

A barrel holds the gardening tools available for checkout at the Hood River County Library, courtesy of the Central Gorge Master Gardeners.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners tool library

Master Gardeners Leanne Hogie and Anne Gehrig with tools from Hood River Supply.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners tool library

Master Gardeners Leanne Hogie and Anne Gehrig with tools from Hood River Supply, now on loan at the Hood River County Library.