CGN education file
Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

THE DALLES — Classroom behavioral issues were the focus of public comment at the Feb. 23 North Wasco County District 21 (NWCSD 21) school board meeting.

A total of six community members spoke before the board at the Thursday night meeting, all commenting on either their student’s or personal experiences with behavioral issues inside elementary school classrooms — primarily at the early elementary and kindergarten levels.