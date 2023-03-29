CGN education file
Red was the color of solidarity at the March 16 North Wasco County School board meeting, being worn by staff, parents and community members alike as they continued to speak on the increasingly challenging behavior being exhibited by young students within District 21 (D21).

During the staff report portion of the meeting, a presentation was given by D21 Education Association (EA) president Jodi Ketchum, along with North Wasco Educational Support Professional (NW ESP) co-presidents Sylvia Brock and Sharlene Bonham, discussing the challenging behaviors D21 elementary staff are experiencing from young students and its ongoing repercussions.