CGN CGCC
Kelsey Contreras photo

On Thursday, March 9, Columbia Gorge Community College will host Oregon Transfer Days 2023. Representatives from four-year colleges and universities will be on The Dalles Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oregon Transfer Days is an annual statewide tour of community colleges by university representatives — one of the best ways for students to get a look at four-year schools where they can finish their degree. Students and their families will meet with admissions representatives from around the state and beyond. CGCC students can start here, and go anywhere.