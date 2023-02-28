On Thursday, March 9, Columbia Gorge Community College will host Oregon Transfer Days 2023. Representatives from four-year colleges and universities will be on The Dalles Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oregon Transfer Days is an annual statewide tour of community colleges by university representatives — one of the best ways for students to get a look at four-year schools where they can finish their degree. Students and their families will meet with admissions representatives from around the state and beyond. CGCC students can start here, and go anywhere.
More than 15 institutions are slated to attend, with representatives showcasing what they have to offer for students who want to start at CGCC (or another Oregon community college) and transfer to complete a Bachelor’s degree. Students get the chance to talk directly with transfer counselors and admissions officers, learn about options they may not know existed as well as what requirements they need to fulfill first. Information about admissions, financial aid, and degree programs will be available, and students and parents will have an opportunity to ask questions.
According to a recent survey by Lending Tree, students who start at a community college and transfer to a four-year institution to complete their degree save an average of 60% on tuition costs.
