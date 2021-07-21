OSU Hood River County Extension Service Central Gorge Master Gardeners will again hold in person Plant Clinics.
For the past 16 months, Master Gardener Plant Clinics have been conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Following the most current state guidelines, Master Gardeners are now able to answer gardeners’ questions in person at Plant Clinics. These Plant Clinics will occur through October at Ace Hardware, 250 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., Hood River, on all Saturdays except the first Saturday of the month, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners will also at the Hood River County Fair, July 22- 24, from noon until 6 p.m., under the trees in front of the Community Building. Stop by and get re-acquainted!
If you’ve got a home gardening issue that you’d like some suggestions for, Master Gardeners are trained and here to help. Master Gardener volunteers will gather information from you about your gardening issue, inspect the sample that you provide and do research in order to provide you with more information and suggested solutions.
When bringing in a plant sample, a freshly gathered one is best. Please also bring a healthy sample of the same plant if possible. Photos of the extent of the disease/damage are also helpful.
For pest problems, please bring in the pest for accurate identification and control suggestions. It may be necessary to search at night with a flashlight to catch nocturnal pests.
For other pests, collect leaves, stems and branches where the pests have attacked the plant. Put your samples in a clean plastic bag or other disposable container and bring them to the Plant Clinic of your choice.
You can expect your question(s) to be researched and receive a reply with diagnosis and suggestions that will empower you to make an informed decision in about a week, possibly two, depending on the volume of client questions that are being researched at the time. Common and seasonal questions are often answered more rapidly.
Central Gorge Master Gardeners also hold Plant Clinics from April through October at the OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River, on Mondays and Thursdays. With current staffing shortages, office hours are limited, so call the Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic Office at 541-386-3343 ext 39259 to assure that someone is in the office. Or, submit your question online at extenstion.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver.
Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics are a free service offered through your OSU Extension Service.
