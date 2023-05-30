Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — Catherine Dalbey, human resources director for Hood River County School District, has resigned, effective June 30.
Dalbey has accepted a position as human resource director at Northwest Regional Education Service District, based in Hillsboro. She will serve and support more than 90,000 students across 20 school districts in this role.
Dalbey has worked for HRCSD since 2000. She began as a migrant preschool and kindergarten teacher at Pine Grove Elementary School, moving to Wy’east Middle School in 2004 to serve as vice principal; in 2006, she began her tenure as principal at Wy’east. She has been the district’s human resources director since 2015.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to work and serve alongside amazing HRCSD educators in a very special community that really supports public education,” Dalbey wrote in a formal resignation letter. “… Thank you to everyone for all the guidance, support and opportunity during my time working for the district. It’s bittersweet for me to be transitioning to a new HR role after doing this job for eight years because the people and experience I’ve had in HRCSD have shaped who I am as a person and an educator.”
Dalbey added she will still have connections in the district, as her husband is a teacher at May Street Elementary and her daughter attends Hood River Valley High School.
