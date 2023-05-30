Catherine Dalbey

HOOD RIVER — Catherine Dalbey, human resources director for Hood River County School District, has resigned, effective June 30.

Dalbey has accepted a position as human resource director at Northwest Regional Education Service District, based in Hillsboro. She will serve and support more than 90,000 students across 20 school districts in this role.