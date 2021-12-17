A Wasco County grand jury indicted Logan Cantwell, the subject of a multi-day Gorge-wide manhunt, on a charge of attempted murder in the first degree last Thursday. The grand jury simultaneously cleared a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy of any possible wrongdoing for using his service weapon.
Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis made the announcement on Friday.
The announcement reveals details surrounding the initial traffic stop that prompted Cantwell, 23, to fire shots at a Wasco County sheriff’s deputy.
According to Ellis, Cantwell was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy, who has not yet been named, Nov. 13 near Shaniko, Ore. Cantwell then fled detention by the deputy and began a high-speed chase. After one of Cantwell’s tires blew out, the deputy drew his service weapon while behind Cantwell’s vehicle.
Cantwell then left the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the deputy. Multiple rounds hit the driver’s side of the windshield and the patrol car’s hood. One round barely missed striking the deputy’s left side, Ellis said.
The deputy was able to reverse his vehicles while firing back at Cantwell, “preventing the subsequent rounds from penetrating the cab of the patrol vehicle,” Ellis said.
The incident led to a manhunt involving multiple local agencies, U.S. Marshalls, and Oregon and Washington State police forces. A community tip led officers to an apartment complex in Stevenson, Washington days later, where a SWAT team, in conjunction with Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, detained Cantwell without incident.
Cantwell has been charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Attempt to Elude. Investigations are still ongoing regarding Cantwell and other property crimes in Wasco County. Cantwell is currently being held in custody in Skamania County, Wash.
Skamania County Superior Court Administrator Pamela Bell said Cantwell pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of theft in the second degree. A jury trial is scheduled for February 14, 2022.
