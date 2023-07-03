Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
"The Port of Klickitat has made the difficult decision to cancel the Do-it-Yourself Fireworks event at the Bingen Point this year due to the active fire in the region," announced the port in a press release July 3. "The port, in consultation with local fire departments, has determined there is insufficient coverage to provide a safe environment at the port for the event as planned.
"The port cannot host this event without the assistance and cooperation of the cities of Bingen and White Salmon, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 13, and many other volunteers. Thank you for keeping our communities safe. We encourage our local Washington communities to use caution and be considerate of local firefighters as they protect our neighborhoods," said the press release.
Canceled: DIY fireworks at the Port of Klickitat
"The Port of Klickitat has made the difficult decision to cancel the Do-it-Yourself Fireworks event at the Bingen Point this year due to the active fire in the region," announced the port in a press release July 3. "The port, in consultation with local fire departments, has determined there is insufficient coverage to provide a safe environment at the port for the event as planned.
"The port cannot host this event without the assistance and cooperation of the cities of Bingen and White Salmon, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 13, and many other volunteers. Thank you for keeping our communities safe. We encourage our local Washington communities to use caution and be considerate of local firefighters as they protect our neighborhoods," said the press release.
White Salmon declares emergency ban of fireworks
The Mayor of White Salmon has issued an order imposing an emergency ban on the use of fireworks within White Salmon city limits for Tuesday, July 4.
Commented