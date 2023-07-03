Tunnel 5 fire

Tunnel 5 fire, July 2.

"The Port of Klickitat has made the difficult decision to cancel the Do-it-Yourself Fireworks event at the Bingen Point this year due to the active fire in the region," announced the port in a press release July 3. "The port, in consultation with local fire departments, has determined there is insufficient coverage to provide a safe environment at the port for the event as planned.

"The port cannot host this event without the assistance and cooperation of the cities of Bingen and White Salmon, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 13, and many other volunteers. Thank you for keeping our communities safe. We encourage our local Washington communities to use caution and be considerate of local firefighters as they protect our neighborhoods," said the press release.