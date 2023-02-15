CGN ballot
Photo by Obi - @pixel7propix on Unsplash

THE DALLES — The North Wasco County School District 21 has been working with staff, community members, parents and students in a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) to gather input and prepare a potential school bond measure.

Between September through January, the CAC met five times with the Bond leadership team — consisting of district Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, School Board Chair Jose Aparicio, Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath, and District Communications officer Stephanie Bowen, as well as consultants from OSPIS, a Portland-based architectural firm hired by the district to facilitate the bond planning process.