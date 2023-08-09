Westside boundary

Hood River Westside area boundary, above.

 Contributed graphic

HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County Board of Commissioners met July 17 to discuss several matters, with Chair Jennifer Euwer joining via Zoom.

A public hearing occurred for an Urbanization Request in Odell by Grant Porter, who requested an exception for urban use of a 17.43-acre parcel. The request passed with unanimous approval, as the parcel has the necessary infrastructure and neighbors are on agreeable terms with Porter.

Zoning and comprehensive plan

Hood River Westside Urban Renewal area zoning and comprehensive plan designations.