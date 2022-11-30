THE DALLES — The expansion of school-based health services are being considered by the North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) board of directors.

During the superintendent’s report at the Nov. 17 NWCSD school board meeting, the school board heard a presentation from Kristen Nicolescu, a physician’s assistant as well as School Based Health Center (SBHC) director for One Community Health regarding bringing school-based health services to NWCSD.