KLICKITAT COUNTY — The cities of Bingen and White Salmon announced last week that they have been awarded $182,381 from the Zero-Emissions Access Program (ZAP) to establish a shared-use electric vehicle program.

ZAP, a subsidiary of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is distributing more than $2 million in ZAP grant funding for zero-emissions carshare pilot programs in underserved and low-to-moderate income communities that have limited access to public transportation or are in areas where emissions exceed state or federal standards, according to the announcement.