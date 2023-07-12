BINGEN — On July 5, the Bingen City Council convened to discuss housing, fire updates and the city’s water system plan. Among topics debated were proposed changes to Accessory Dwelling Units and short-term housing codes in city limits. The city council wants to update their housing code to better protect and diversify local housing.

Bingen Mayor Catherine Kiewit

Bingen Fire Department Chief Carl Spratt opened the meeting with an update of the Tunnel 5 Fire and how their department was involved with the first response. Chief Spratt explained that units from Bingen Fire were on the scene by 11:30 a.m. July 2 and the fire had already reached the top of the hill. At that point they were very limited in what they could manage due to the aggressive nature of the fire. Mayor Catherine Kiewit wanted to make sure that the Bingen Fire Department was duly recognized as one of the first responders to the fire.