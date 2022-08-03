The Tri-County Mental Health Board has named Al Barton as the new executive director of Mid-Columbia Center for Living (MCCFL). Barton previously served as deputy director.
Barton has “deep expertise” with the services offered at MCCFL, as well as extensive experience and passion for improving mental health across the community, according to a press release from MCCFL.
Barton received a Master of Science degree with a focus on agency counseling from the University of Arkansas, and is an Oregon licensed professional counselor and counselor supervisor, as well as a certified mental health examiner, and investigator and protective service investigator.
He began his career at MCCFL in 2008 as a clinical supervisor, moving to clinical services manager in 2009. Prior to accepting the executive director position, Barton served as the agency’s deputy director for five years and has been acting as the interim executive director since July 2021.
Before joining MCCFL, Barton was executive director position and director of needs assessment and outpatient services at Piney Ridge Center, a psychiatric residential health facility in Fayetteville, Ark.
He has also worked in correctional, developmental disabilities and residential settings.
Barton lives in the Hood River with his wife as an “empty nester” with three grown children living in Oregon. He enjoys the outdoor activities available in the Gorge, including Nordic, backcountry and alpine skiing in winter, and hiking, camping and biking in all seasons. Weekends usually find him volunteering as a Mt. Hood Ski Patroller in winter and Bike Patroller in summer.
He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and continued commitment to MCCFL as he embarks on this new journey leading the agency, said the press release.
“MCCFL has been through so many challenges over the last two years — a pandemic, serious financial risks, leadership departures and huge staffing needs,” Barton said. “Behavioral health is a critical need in our community and this agency provides many unique safety net services.” Barton said he was honored by the support of both board and staff in his appointment.
“We have stabilized with crucial support from community partners and Wasco County, the Oregon Health Authority and our two Coordinated Care Organizations (PacificSource and Eastern OR),” he added. “With the help of the amazing professionals who remain we are rebuilding a great place to work that helps keep our community well.”
