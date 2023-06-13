06-14 Ansons SUSPECT 1.jpg

06-14 Ansons SUSPECT 2.jpg

Hood River Police have identified two persons of interest in connection with the theft of seven bicycles from a local nonprofit organization that provides bicycles to children who need them. Contact Officer Ben Oka at 541-387-5256 or email b.oka@cityofhoodriver.gov if you have any information on who these individuals are.

HOOD RIVER — Approximately $2,200 worth of bicycles were stolen from the Anson’s Bike Buddies storage facility on the evening of June 5.

Surveillance video shows two person’s of interest walking off with bikes taken from the Anson’s storage facility located behind Cascade Eye Center. The Hood River Police Department has released two images from that footage; those with information should contact Officer Ben Oka at 541-387-5256 or email b.oka@cityofhoodriver.gov.