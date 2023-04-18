CGN spring
Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash

THE DALLES — The 35th Annual Spring Community Clean Up will take place the first Saturday of May. The Dalles residents are encouraged to join in our annual spring cleaning event on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of at the County yard at the corner of W. 10th Street and Walnut Street only on this date and time.