THE DALLES — The 35th Annual Spring Community Clean Up will take place the first Saturday of May. The Dalles residents are encouraged to join in our annual spring cleaning event on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yard debris and large items, such as furniture, may be disposed of at the County yard at the corner of W. 10th Street and Walnut Street only on this date and time.
This year the city is again asking citizens to make a special effort to prevent unsightly damage to street trees that have low hanging branches. Trimming branches before collision breaks branches is healthier for trees. Tree trimming also prevents damage to tall vehicles like garbage trucks and school buses. On Community Clean Up day, up to two standard-sized pickup loads per household of tree trimmings can be disposed of for free.
Volunteers are welcome. Call Cindy Keever at 541-506-2004 to learn about many task assignments available.
More information is on the City Hall Facebook page or go to thedalles.org.
Commented