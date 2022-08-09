All of us here who are huge fans of Glenwood High School junior Joslyn Arnold have lots to celebrate. Joslyn, daughter of Casey and Bo, had a great week at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo.
Joslyn had great rounds each time she competed in her event — goat tying. Out of a field of 200 contestants in goat tying, Joslyn made it to the final round and finished 10th. That’s 10th in the world. Wow! She went down to Gillette to make a good showing and she certainly did that. We are all so proud of Joslyn here in her home town.
While in Gillette, Casey and Joslyn, along with former Glenwood resident Trevor Scott and his son Shane, were interviewed for a feature story in the Gillette News Record. Casey and Trevor were competitors at HS National Finals in the 1990s, and those proud dads were there to support their kids this time around. If you would like to read the article, there’s a post on the Glenwood Facebook group with a link to the article. They are famous in a small town, for sure.
To make Joslyn’s week and her success in Gillette even more special, a large crowd of family and friends gathered, once again, along Glenwood’s Main Street to await her arrival home. A very happy but tired cowgirl and her parents rolled into town at about 10 on the Sunday night of her arrival home to find the school marquee reading “Welcome to Glenwood — Home of Joslyn Arnold, No. 10 Goat Tyer in the World.” The marquee at the Glenwood Station had a similar message. While waiting for the Arnolds to come through, Joslyn’s friends from high school, middle school, and elementary school wrote words of celebration in chalk on the pavement. One little first grade girl drew a colorful, stylized rendition of Joslyn’s good horse Tommy.
Once again, signs were displayed and there was much whooping and hollering as the Arnolds arrived. Everyone got a chance to give Joslyn hugs and admire her beautiful buckle and plaque and just let her know how full our hearts were with pride for a cowgirl who represented her home town and her state so well. I hope, after all that, Joslyn was able to catch up on much-needed rest.
On Saturday, July 30, a very large gathering of family and friends filled the school gym to celebrate the life of a very dear lady. Donna Mann Montgomery was a beloved member of our community and touched many lives. She was a nurse, an accomplished seamstress, worked in several local businesses here, and cared for elderly and ill members of our community until she was unable due to her own health concerns. She had been a long-time member of the Glenwood Women’s Club and was part of the Pioneer Memorial Community Church family.
Donna always had a smile, even as her health made life harder for her. She was devoted to her daughter Tammi and the many “adopted-by-love” grandchildren who were blessed to have Donna’s tender care and love over the years. When able, she attended school functions and athletic events, cheering for her Glenwood Eagles and Klickwood teams.
Donna will be greatly missed here, but when we think of her, we’ll picture her beautiful smile and then we’ll smile, too. Our deepest condolences go to her daughter Tammi, her sister Debbie and Tom Sexton, the Henderson family of her late sister Darla, the Wellenbrock and Avila families, and all her other extended family.
Several Glenwood High School students, one kindergartner, and other volunteers recently joined School Superintendent Elyse. Mengarelli to take on a big school grounds clean up project. The school lawns already look very nice, but there were other areas that had been neglected for some time and that crew of hard workers dived in and got ‘er done.
It’s great seeing high school kids take pride in their school. We are very thankful to them all for their willingness to do something great for their school.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.