All of us here who are huge fans of Glenwood High School junior Joslyn Arnold have lots to celebrate. Joslyn, daughter of Casey and Bo, had a great week at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo.

Joslyn had great rounds each time she competed in her event — goat tying. Out of a field of 200 contestants in goat tying, Joslyn made it to the final round and finished 10th. That’s 10th in the world.  Wow! She went down to Gillette to make a good showing and she certainly did that.  We are all so proud of Joslyn here in her home town.  