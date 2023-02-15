Mt. Hood Meadows

Ski instructor John Bailey works with students and instructors to help those with a range of challenges, from mild to serious physical and cognitive differences, to access Mount Hood ski slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows. Special certification is needed to provide instruction for some equipment, such as the sit ski, above.

 Photo courtesy John Bailey & Mount Hood Meadows

At Mt. Hood Meadows, Adaptive Ski Lessons taught by certified, passionate instructors make it possible for everyone to enjoy the mountain, regardless of capability or impairment.

For years, these lessons have aided members of many communities in experiencing the thrill of skiing and snowboarding.

John Bailey

Ski instructor John Bailey, above, works with students and instructors to help those with a range of challenges, from mild to serious physical and cognitive differences, to access Mount Hood ski slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows. 
Mt. Hood Meadows

Ski instructor John Bailey works with students and instructors to help those with a range of challenges, from mild to serious physical and cognitive differences, to access Mount Hood ski slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows. Special certification is needed to provide instruction for some equipment, such as the sit ski, seen above.