AARP has a series of live, virtual workshops through September on the following topics:
Using App-Based Ridesharing Services: Learn about ridesharing apps land how they help you stay you safe, mobile and connected at any age.
CarFitSM Workshop: Improve safety and reduce risk of injury during a crash by mak-ing adjustments to ensure your car “fits” you properly. CarFit is a free educational pro-gram developed in collaboration with AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Ther-apy Association.
Smart DriverTEK Workshop: Technology is changing the driving experience. This workshop familiarizes drivers with important safety technology like blind spot warnings, smart headlights, and automatic braking.
Lets Talk about a Loved One’s Driving: It’s a tough subject, but there comes a time when older family members need to stop or limit their driving. This seminar that helps assess a loved one’s driving skills and provides tools to help navigate these important conversations.
A listing of all scheduled online events can be found at Aarp.org/DriverSafetyVirtual.
Volunteers needed
Volunteer instructors are also needed. Training is provided; no special skills or AARP membership is required. Visit aarp.org/ADSvolunteer for more information.
