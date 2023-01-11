Induction stove

The Fink family’s new induction stove.

 Peter Fink photo

This past summer, I used some personal savings to replace our family’s gas range with an induction stove. I took the liberty of making this upgrade not because the old gas stove was broken — precisely the opposite.

As a slew of recent studies have revealed, it’s the perfectly normal, brand new, off-the-shelf, or long trusted gas stoves — the very one you likely have in your home — that poison their users and the broader environment while being used. When scientists analyzed 26 years of research, they found that “children in homes with gas stoves are 42% more likely to experience symptoms associated with asthma, and 24% more likely to be diagnosed with lifetime asthma due to NO2 emissions in the home.”