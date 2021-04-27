Nathanael Stice
CGCC Position 1
1) Why did you decide to run for position 1 on the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors?
Over the past year, I’ve reflected a lot on our community. My wife Carrie and I feel extremely grateful to be part of a community full of caring and thoughtful people. I found myself wanting to find new ways to give back. With my experience working in higher education at the University of Oregon and as a current CGCC Budget Committee member, the CGCC Board seems like a fun and important place to invest time and energy. Together, we can strengthen the bridges between classrooms and careers for our kids and help meet the workforce needs of our small businesses.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am proud to call The Dalles home. I grew up east of here in Umatilla, Ore. After completing a master’s in public administration at the UO, I worked for the university for several years as part of a team that secured increases in aid for students and built bridges between the University, the economy, and communities across the state. I currently work for the state in a program that empowers communities to meet their economic development goals. I will bring to the CGCC board knowledge of the higher education industry, strong community relationships, and skills in listening and collaboration.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
I will focus on three key areas as a member of the CGCC Board of Education:
• Strengthening the connection between the curriculum at CGCC, careers, and four-year degree tracks;
• Working to expand partnerships with employers to develop programs that lead into high-wage jobs for our kids and neighbors; One particular challenge I am excited to help address is the shortage of trained workers in the construction, tech, and hospitality sectors.
• Ensuring access to education for our underserved communities.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
They can do more of what they are already doing. They are already doing a great job of connecting students with careers. They are very active in working with industry to address workforce needs. They are one of the institutions in our community focused on ensuring that every kid has access to the training they need to succeed. I want to help them do more of it.
Commented