Todd Reeves
Todd Reeves did not respond to the questionnaire. According to his election filing, he is a Mosier resident and prior board member, with a degree from Oregon Institute of Technology.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
