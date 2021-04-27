Mary Morehouse - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 1
Mary Morehouse did not respond to the questionnaire.
In her filing with the Wasco County Clerk, said she is a self employed bookkeeper and LTC.
In describing her relevant occupational experience she wrote, "Running of my own business since 2012. Students in district since 2009. Many hours volunteer work with creation of programs within the district and schools, including Mosier Community School. Treasurer of the Booster Club with The Dalles High School."
Her educational background includes a BS degree from Eastern Oregon University in business administration.
