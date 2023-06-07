Carola 1.jpg

Carola Stepper, registered nurse, certified hospice and palliative nurse and licensed acupuncturist, has founded a new business: Gorge End of Life Services. She helps individuals who have serious or life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones, as well as individuals who are grieving, both in person and via Zoom, she said. Stepper also offers a variety of grief support services and classes and resources.    

 Paloma Ayala photo

HOOD RIVER — Carola Stepper has come full circle with her new business, Gorge End of Life Services.

The former owner of a local acupuncture clinic began her career as a nurse in 1989. For 15 years, she worked as a hospital, home health and hospice nurse in Germany, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon.

Carola 2.jpg

Carola Stepper
Carola 3.jpg

