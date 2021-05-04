Jennifer Kelly
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County school board?
Running for the board is the next logical step for me having actively participated in a number of board and district related efforts. I regularly attend school board meetings and am familiar with issues pertaining to the district. I have developed positive working relationships with existing board members and been diligently working with district administration on issues related to instruction during the pandemic. I was a member of the Ready Schools Safe Learners planning committee, The May Street Elementary School Site Council, I have become familiar with board processes, procedures, and policies and have voluntarily completed board member trainings to help come to workable solutions for everyone.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have lived in Hood River for 25 years and raised two girls in the Hood River School District; currently I have a senior and a freshman at the Hood River Valley High School. I have an M.S. in Fisheries Science from Penn State University, and a B.S. in Natural Resources from the University of Michigan. I have spent my professional career working in various analytical positions in electric utility industry and alongside IBEW union members. In my free time, I love to watch my girls play sports, run, backpack, hike, travel and ski.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Responsiveness: I’m committed to being responsive to everyone in the district. Constituents will hear back from me.
Genuine Input: Strengthen existing opportunities for receiving input on topics that matter most to parents. Constituent’s opinions matter.
Innovation: Maintain an active commitment to working with administrators and educators to “get to yes” on issues facing the district. I will think outside the box.
Balancing all Sides: Maintain room for constructive and thoughtful feedback. I will hear and listen to alternative views.
Engagement: I’ll be dedicated to understanding problems and digging in to solve them. I will put in the time.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Focus: we’ve all been distracted by a variety of demands and challenges (not just pandemic related) and I’d like for teachers and kids to be able to refocus on what they are in school to do; focus on rigorous academics for kids at all levels of achievement. Visit www.jenkellyforschoolboard.com.
