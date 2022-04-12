Jennifer Euwer
1. What makes you the best choice for Hood River County Commission Chair?
I am the best choice for Hood River County Commission Chair because I have extensive experience and strong leadership and budgetary skills. I will bring fresh ideas, new perspectives and lots of energy to the position. I care deeply about our community and look forward to representing everyone. I currently chair the board of our area’s large agricultural co-op, am serving on our county’s planning commission, and I own and manage a pear and cherry orchard. I conduct business in Spanish as often as in English. Most importantly, I will listen to all Hood River County residents. Better decisions are made when all points of view are considered. Visit my website, EuwerforCountyChair.com, to learn more about why I am the best choice for county chair, and to share your thoughts about Hood River County government and services.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Hood River County is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
Available and affordable housing should be the priority of all levels of government, including Hood River County. The county will need to work with the city of Hood River and other groups to find solutions to the serious lack of affordable housing in our community. Housing was in short supply when I served on the HOPE board 20 years ago. The situation has only gotten worse. I am well acquainted with the challenges involved in finding land, sourcing funding, and generating the support of the surrounding neighborhood when trying to build affordable housing.
We must identify affordable housing opportunities when establishing boundaries around the communities of Parkdale and Odell.
3. Homelessness is also a community concern in Hood River County. Is this a county issue, and if so what solutions do you support?
Currently, homelessness affects the city more than the county, but we all need to be part of the solution. Homelessness is a challenging, complicated issue. Solutions are most effective if they start with ideas from those affected. We must continue to work with the homeless and with those who serve them to understand clearly what the most acute and long-term needs are, and what are the most helpful solutions. Asking the local homeless individuals about their most pressing needs resulted in discovering that shower facilities were their top priority and local non-profits were able to obtain funding to purchase a shower/laundry/bathroom trailer. The city and county both contributed to the purchase of individual shelter units. Seven individuals exited the shelter program to long term housing placements in 2021-2022. Progress can be made by dedicated individuals and cooperating agencies.
4. What do you see as the county’s greatest need/priority going forward?
Efficient and effective county services must always be the county’s top priority. Residents deserve and should expect nothing less. This includes having adequate funding with tight budgetary controls. The county must coordinate with the state, the cities of Hood River and Cascade Locks, the ports, the school districts and local non-profit organizations to serve our constituents effectively and efficiently. Conducting our business in a transparent, efficient and inclusive manner is critical. I will ensure that we have productive and civil discourse that leads to solutions with wide support.
