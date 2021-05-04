Jack Hay
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Port of The Dalles board?
I have been involved for years within the agricultural industry statewide and some nationally. I have been a board member of Wasco Electric Co-op for 12 years also on several OSU experimentation boards. I decided to try and get more involved in economic development activities locally. I believe that the primary focus of the Port should be property development and jobs. Economic growth in The Dalles is a real challenge with many land use issues that limit growth. On the positive side we also are blessed with many natural resource opportunities that make The Dalles a wonderful place to live and work.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am a retired wheat grower. I downsized the farm to a small vineyard 9 miles east of town. I am in the Dufur School District and attended Petersburg School, The Dalles High, Wahtonka, and U. of O. I am a Navy veteran. I am a Past President of Oregon Wheat Growers, Chair Oregon Wheat Commission, served on U.S. Wheat Board of Directors, National Wheat Growers, etc. I am a Past President of Agri-Business Council of Oregon. We brought together elements of Oregon Ag. Commodities growers and Oregon business. I served 8 years on the Farm Service Agency Board… 5 farmer members that administered Federal Farm Programs in Oregon. That’s all in the past and my only focus would beThe Dalles and Port activities.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
The Port manages the Marina and Airport activities. They also develop and market property. I cannot say what I might be assigned to oversee but I would work to be and active productive member of the Commission. My priority would be living wage jobs for the community. Value added through food processing, manufacturing products, economic diversification. When we had the aluminum smelter which were good living wage jobs, the downside was when we lost the industry we weren’t diversified and the economic shock was brutal. We are left with a superfund environmental disaster in the middle of our port industrial area. We need to be insistent about getting it cleaned up. It’s time for Lockheed Martin, the Federal Government, the State of Oregon to get this cleaned up and return the property to useful economic development.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The Port should focus on marketing and expanding the available property the port manages. A complete regional resource eveluation should be conducted. Leveraging this information with a cogent marketing plan that presents the resources available including a viable active educated workforce in an area that offers a quality living environment. Then begin a marketing outreach program that sells the area, The Dalles and people as a great place to work and raise a family.
