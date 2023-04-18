HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Rotary Club will hold a candidate forum Thursday, May 11, for candidates running for Port of Hood River commission seat number five, Tor Bieker and Jim Klaas, a position held by Hoby Streich since 2002. Streich elected not to run again. The forum will take place at the club lunch meeting the week before the election.
The Rotarian program will be based upon a combination of pre-submitted questions and questions from the floor, according to forum organizer Paul Crowley.
Those wishing to attend can contact a Hood River Rotarian for information to attend as a Rotary guest.
