Howard Fetz - South Wasco County School District #1 — Zone 1
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the South Wasco County School District 1 school board?
I am an experienced educator and board member with considerable understanding of the district, its students, and its parents/patrons.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am a caring leader in the following educational settings — K-8, 9-12, college professor. I live in Maupin.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priorities are best summarized by the slogan “Kids First.”
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
SWCSD needs to enhance educational opportunities for all of its students — “Not one way for all but the right way for each!”
Commented