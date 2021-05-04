On May 4, Walmart announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide. This includes the 45 Walmart pharmacies in Oregon.
All Walmart pharmacy locations across Oregon are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Walmart will continue to work to increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart, please visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
