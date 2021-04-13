The Dalles Wasco County Library will hold a virtual meeting with New York Times Best Selling Author in Literature for young people, Carole Lindstrom, author of the children’s book “We Are Water Protectors,” April 22. Lindstrom is Anishinaabe/ Métis, as well as an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe, and according to the author’s website, was inspired by Standing Rock and other Indigenous-led movements to write this book urging the protection of the Earth’s water and other natural resources.
The recent winner of the Jane Adams Children’s Book Award, the Golden Kite Award for Picture book Text, as well as the Caldecott Medal, “We are Water Protectors,” has earned some of the highest distinctions in children’s literature.
According to “Library Happenings,” the Wasco County Library District Newsletter, the events will include “a reading of 'We Are Water Protectors,' a discussion about the book, and a Q&A with the author. Attendees will also have a chance to win an autographed book."
To register for the virtual event, visit wascocountylibrary.com/we-are-water-protectors, where you can choose to attend either the 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. presentation.
