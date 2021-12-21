Hood River Valley had no answer for the Woodburn tandem of Alvana Ramirez and Aria Kent in a 55-34 road lost to the 4A Bulldogs on Dec. 14.
Ramirez finished the game with 21 points, including 11 from the foul line. Kent made three 3-pointers and also scored 21 points for Woodburn (4-0).
Hood River led 9-6 before Woodburn scored the final four points of the quarter. Ramirez had five of her points in the period. Kent took over in the second quarter with 11 of her team’s 18 points in the period, as Woodburn extended its lead to 28-20. Hood River did not get any closer the rest of the game.
The Eagles (3-2) had a scheduled game Dec. 15 against Parkrose canceled. Hood River plays its next game Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Aloha High School.
