The Dalles was unable to overcome six turnovers during a 26-0 Special District 5 football loss Friday against visiting Crook County.

The well-rested Riverhawks, playing for the first time in 10 days, were focused on starting their five-game Class 4A district season on a positive note. The atmosphere was nearly perfect, with great weather, a large crowd, and a festive Homecoming celebration in the first home game in four weeks.