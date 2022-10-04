The Dalles was unable to overcome six turnovers during a 26-0 Special District 5 football loss Friday against visiting Crook County.
The well-rested Riverhawks, playing for the first time in 10 days, were focused on starting their five-game Class 4A district season on a positive note. The atmosphere was nearly perfect, with great weather, a large crowd, and a festive Homecoming celebration in the first home game in four weeks.
The Dalles (0-1 SD5, 1-3 overall), guided by Coach Marc Schilling, was unable to overcome their mistakes against the Cowboys (1-0 SD5, 3-2 overall). The Riverhawks failed to score after advancing three times inside their opponent’s 10-yard line.
“We’re a much better team than what we displayed here tonight,” said Schilling. “We should’ve been able to punch and make this a real competitive game, if not win, to be honest. We just continued to find ways to shoot ourselves in the foot. We had lots of turnovers, lots of mistakes and there were some real key opportunities that we just couldn’t capitalize on.
“We had a number of fourth-down conversions that just didn’t happen for us and so that really hurt us.”
The teams traded possessions before the Riverhawks fumbled a punt return, giving Crook County the ball at The Dalles six-yard line. The Dalles defense was tough, and Crook County settled for a field goal by sophomore Gabe Love with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
On their ensuing possession, the Riverhawks then had their second of four total fumbles in the contest and Crook County took over at The Dalles 40-yard line. One of the few highlights for the Riverhawks was an interception by sophomore Nolan Cates, who picked off a pass thrown by Cowboy junior quarterback Gavin Sandoval. The Dalles couldn’t capitalize, and Crook County added another field goal to take a 6-0 lead with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
An eight-play, 69-yard offensive series, highlighted by a 23-yard run by senior quarterback Josh Taylor and a 17-yard run by junior running back Andre Niko stalled at the Crook County 9-yard line. The Riverhawks turned the ball over on downs after a failed fourth-down conversion attempt.
Crook County then followed on its ensuing possession with an 89-yard scoring drive, to go up 13-0 with 55.9 seconds left in the half. The Riverhawks then executed their longest drive of the game just before halftime. A seven-play, 73-yard series, highlighted by a 41-yard pass from Taylor to senior receiver Riley Brock, stalled at the Cowboys 7-yard line as the clock expired in the first half.
The Cowboys scored touchdowns in each of the final two quarters. The Dalles junior Anthony Jara returned a Cowboy kickoff 56 yards to Crook County’s 39-yard line, but like the other Riverhawk possessions, this one ended with a Crichton-Tunai punt.
The Riverhawks will be seeking to turn things around in their next game at No. 9-ranked Baker High (0-1 SD5, 3-2 overall) on Friday at 7 p.m. Baker lost its league opener last week, 55-21, at No. 11-ranked La Grande High (1-0 SD5, 3-2 overall).
“Our attitude after a tough loss like this is really going to be refocusing our efforts in practice on cleaning up things that we made mistakes on, such as the opportunities that we gave away,” said Schilling. “Then we’ll try and make things better when we travel to Baker City. They’re very well coached (by Jason Ramos) and a very well-organized team and it’s going to be a tough test for us on the road, which is a very long trip.”
Of note: Crook County senior defensive lineman, John Elliot, grew up in The Dalles and moved with his family to Prineville two years ago.
