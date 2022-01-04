The Class 1A No. 1 ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-0 Big Sky, 4-0 overall) girls basketball team resumes its schedule for the first time in more than three weeks versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (0-2 Big Sky, 1-6 overall).
The game was originally scheduled for Friday in Trout Lake, but it may have to be moved to Wednesday because there are not enough available referees.
The Mustangs last played Dec. 16, when they won 49-19 at home against the Dufur High Rangers (1-1 Big Sky, 4-2).
“I am very proud of our team,” said Coach Dennis Anderson. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They have great attitudes and are working hard to improve and as a result, we’re getting better every time we play.”
Trout Lake plays road games Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. versus the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (1-1 Big Sky, 1-4) at Glenwood High School, followed by a Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. match-up versus the South Wasco County High Redsides (1-0 Big Sky, 4-5).
In their last game Dec. 28, the Redsides lost 36-31 to the North Lake/Paisley High Cowgirls (4-3) at South Wasco High in Maupin. South Wasco plays its next contest Friday at 6 p.m. at home versus the Dufur High Rangers (1-1 Big Sky, 4-2) — Dufur’s first game since Dec. 18. The Redsides then play a 2 p.m. contest Saturday versus Horizon Christian in Hood River, followed by a Jan. 11 6 p.m. home contest versus Trout Lake in Maupin.
Dufur has home games Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. versus the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-3), followed by a Jan. 11 6 p.m. match-up against Klickitat/Glenwood. The Sherman High Huskies also play their first game in three weeks in a 6 p.m. contest Friday against the Echo High Cougars (5-2) at Echo High School.
Sherman meets the No. 14-ranked Condon High Blue Devils (1-0 Big Sky, 4-2) Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sherman High in Moro, followed by a Jan. 11 6 p.m. contest versus the Bickleton High Pirates (0-2 Big Sky, 2-2) at Bickleton High School. The Pirates meet the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-1 Big Sky, 1-4) Friday at 5 p.m. at Wheeler High School in Fossil, followed by a 2 p.m. Jan. 8 home game versus Echo.
