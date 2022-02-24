Competing for the first time ever in the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs, the Trout Lake High Mustangs had a successful debut as they won, 45-34, over the Powder Valley High Badgers in a first-round road game Wednesday in North Powder.
The Mustangs advanced to play in a Feb. 26 second-round game against the No. 6-ranked St. Paul High Buckaroos (20-2). Casco League champion, St. Paul, which was one of the eight Class 1A league champions, earned a first-round bye in the 24-team playoffs and will play its first state playoff contest Saturday. The winner Saturday advances to the eight-team state tournament quarterfinals March 3-5 at Baker City.
St. Paul, the 2019 champion, is in the state playoffs for a third straight year. The Buckaroos finished in second place in the 2020 state tournament; there wasn’t an OSAA-sanctioned tournament in 2021.
The No. 10-ranked Mustangs (12-3), the No. 3 seed from the Big Sky League, have momentum after winning seven of their past eight games. The Mustangs were the top-ranked defensive team in the Big Sky, as they allowed an average of 28 points per game. Trout Lake’s defense was solid against the No. 24-ranked Badgers (14-12), as they held them close to their season-long average.
