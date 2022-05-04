The Hood River Valley High Eagles are hoping that their recent slump (losing five of the past six games) is over and now they’re focusing on gaining momentum to try and achieve their goal of qualifying for the upcoming OSAA Class 5A softball state playoffs.
The Eagles were hoping to get an upset win against the No. 2-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (8-0 IMC, 16-1 overall) in their latest game Tuesday at Pendleton High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Buckaroos swept a doubleheader with the Eagles, winning 17-0 and 15-0, on April 29 at Westside Elementary School in Hood River.
The lone win for HRV in the last two weeks was a 4-3 victory at home April 26 against the No. 14-ranked Crook County High Cowgirls (5-3 IMC, 10-7 overall). HRV sophomore Marina Castaneda hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help propel the Eagles to the win. Castaneda leads the Eagles in home runs with four.
The No. 12-ranked Eagles (3-5 IMC, 7-11 overall) have six games remaining on their Intermountain Conference schedule and they’ll probably need to win most, if not all, of the contests to reach the playoffs. The top-three teams earn a berth in the 16-team state playoffs beginning May 25. HRV was tied for fourth place (as of Monday) with the No. 8-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (3-5 IMC, 10-8).
Hood River, guided by third-year Coach Ryan Munn, can take a big step in the right direction if it sweeps a doubleheader against its next opponent — Redmond. The Eagles face the struggling Panthers (0-8 IMC, 3-16 overall) on Friday at 3 p.m. at Redmond.
“I would like to think that we’ll have a chance for a state playoff spot,” said Munn. “We had a good win against Crook County last Tuesday. Then last Friday it was pretty tough playing Pendleton, which is really stacked. If we can win both games of the doubleheader with Redmond, then we’ll be right back in it. I’m not going to count any wins before they happen, but it would be ideal to get a sweep on Friday.”
The Eagles will meet the Panthers again in a 4:30 p.m. contest at home May 10. Following that contest, the Eagles will play their final IMC opponent in a three game Gorge rivalry series against the Riverhawks, with the first game a doubleheader May 12 in The Dalles.
“For the most part, it’s been an up-and-down season,” said Munn. “We’ll play really well one game and then we’ll play poorly in the next game. We’re either really hot or real cold and there’s nothing in between that for us.”
Senior hurler Kyra Davis and freshman pitcher Grace Rowan have helped provide HRV with a solid 1-2 combination in the pitching circle. Each has had strong performances throughout the season, while leading the Eagles’ defense.
