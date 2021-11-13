By Joe Petshow
For Columbia Gorge News
Big plays propelled top-ranked Wilsonville to a 42-14 Class 5A state playoff football win Friday over visiting Hood River Valley.
The Wildcats (11-0) bolted to a 28-0 lead three minutes into the second quarter behind four touchdowns that covered an average of almost 60 yards. Wilsonville quarterback Chase Hix engineered the Wildcat offense with four TD passes to propel the District 2 champions into the semifinals.
The loss ended Hood River’s season — one of their best in two decades. The Eagles (9-2) won a state playoff game (Nov. 5 over South Albany) for the first time since 2002. But Friday, Hood River Valley had no answer for Wilsonville’s quick, aggressive defense and the Wildcats’ multiple offensive weapons.
Wilsonville, one of the premier 5A football teams in Oregon, has made the state playoffs 12 successive seasons (the OSAA did not sponsor a football postseason in 2020). The Wildcats scored their first three touchdowns on one-play possessions to take a 21-0 lead 23 seconds into the second quarter. Hix connected on TD throws of 80 and 50 yards for the first two scores, and Jacob Ogden scampered to the end zone on a 63-yard run for the third.
Hood River Valley found paydirt late in the second quarter when Trenton Hughes hit Ryles Buckley from 11 yards out. The score capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Wilsonville muffed the ensuing kickoff, a high boot from Robert Rowan, and Aiden Cantrell recovered for the Eagles at the Wildcat 33. Hughes threw a hurried incompletion and then underthrew his next pass, which Jack Johnson intercepted at the 25 and returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
Hood River cut into Wilsonville’s 35-7 halftime lead by opening the third period with another sustained TD drive (eight plays, 75 yards). Hughes ran in from the 5-yard line, giving the Eagle fans who survived the rainy evening — including a slow, wet, blustery drive on I-205 — renewed hope. But Wilsonville immediately answered once again, as Hix completed four straight passes — the final one to Johnson for an eight-yard touchdown to complete the game’s scoring.
Hix finished 17-for-22 passing for 323 yards before leaving the game with seven minutes remaining.
Hughes capped his stellar HRV career with 134 rushing yards on 33 carries and was 14-of-27 passing for 168 yards. Buckley caught seven of those passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.